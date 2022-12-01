Asian shares gain after Fed chair signals slower rate hikes

markets

MORE Business News

YOUR FINANCES

National Bank reports Q4 profit down from year ago, raises quarterly dividend

National Bank of Canada raised its dividend as it reported its fourth-quarter profit fell four per cent compared with a year ago. The increased payment came as National Bank said it earned $738 million or $2.08 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, down from $769 million or $2.17 per diluted share in the same quarter last year. Revenue totalled $2.33 billion, up from $2.21 billion a year earlier.

A National Bank sign is seen May 30, 2016 in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)

opinion

opinion | 6 tips to achieve financial independence in Canada

Wouldn't it be nice to never have to work again? While this may sound like a dream to many, it is entirely possible. CTVNews.ca personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares a handful of helpful tips on how to potentially achieve financial independence.

Tips for a first-time car buyer with a stretched budget

Buying your first car can be as exciting as it is daunting. Whether you’re buying a car off the lot from a dealership or purchasing a car in a private sale, contributor Christopher Liew shares in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca a few basic tips that you should always keep in mind.

opinion

opinion | Should you cancel an old credit card that you don't use anymore?

Many Canadians have one or two old credit cards that they no longer use. Before you jump to close your old, unused credit card, CTVNews.ca contributor Christopher Liew outlines some of the pros and cons of closing a credit card account, so you can make the most informed decision.