Asia's richest man to relaunch iconic 1970s Indian soda that once rivaled Coca-Cola
Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, has announced plans to relaunch an iconic 1970s soda brand that once rivalled Coca-Cola and Pepsi, prompting a wave of nostalgia on social media among the millions of Indians who grew up drinking the beverage.
Ambani's Reliance Group said this week it would reintroduce Campa Cola to India's multibillion-dollar non-alcoholic drinks market this summer in three flavours: cola, lemon, and orange, CNN affiliate CNN News-18 reported.
The brand filled a void in the South Asian country at a time when its more famous American rival Coca-Cola was not available, and the news of its return has prompted a flurry of interest from middle-aged Indians who remember drinking it in their youth.
Shailesh Desai, 60, from Mumbai, told CNN he remembered how drinking Campa Cola "would drown the apprehension" when he needed to tell his father about a bad grade on his report card, and provide a boost of confidence when he wanted to ask a girl on a date.
Sukant Khurana wrote on Twitter that he could remember pestering his grandfather to buy him the drink.
"So many childhood memories ... If it tastes anything like it did, Campa Cola will sell on nostalgia," he wrote.
Meanwhile Atul Mohan tweeted that "some brands remain timeless ... people still ask, 'will you drink Campa?'"
While Coca-Cola was introduced in India in the 1950s it withdrew from the market just over two decades later when the Indian government introduced a regulation that would have required it to reveal its formula.
In its absence, the Indian alternative Campa Cola became immensely popular and soon grew to lead the country's soft drink market.
Like its American rival its popularity was fuelled by catchy advertising campaigns that appealed to Indian youth. Bollywood actor Salman Khan appeared in one of its more famous television campaigns while its print advertisements were known for their pop-art illustrations and bold colours.
It also had a punchy tag line, with a hint of an appeal to patriotism: "The Great Indian Taste."
However, its popularity began to fizzle during the 1990s when India's then Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and his Finance Minister Manmohan Singh opened the country to foreign investment.
Foreign cola brands made a comeback, with Coca-Cola returning in 1993 and Pepsi and Fanta also becoming popular. Campa Cola gradually disappeared from stalls and shelves across the country.
With its new acquisition, Reliance appears to be hoping to appeal both to those Indians nostalgic for the brand and to introduce the cola to a younger crowd who might not remember its previous incarnation.
"By presenting Campa in its new avatar, we hope to inspire consumers across generations to embrace this truly iconic brand and trigger a new excitement in the beverage segment," a company spokesperson said, according to CNN News-18.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | These are the new tax brackets for 2023
There are going to be some changes to Canada's tax brackets as we move into 2023. These changes could impact how you’re taxed when you file your 2023 income tax returns next year.
Canadian food bloggers share tips, tricks to make filling budget-friendly meals
Food bloggers and cookbook authors say meal-planning and simple recipes can help home cooks put together filling and tasty dishes on a budget -- an increasingly stressful challenge amid rising food prices.
Canadians fell for more home improvement scams in 2022, new report finds
The Better Business Bureau says Canadians fell for home improvement scams the most in 2022, in a report highlighting the riskiest scams and how much money they cost Canadians.
'Not every sale is a bargain': How to avoid common money mistakes
In light of new poll results that found Canadians are spending a lot of time worrying about money, one personal finance expert shares some simple tips to help Canadians avoid making some common, costly mistakes with their cash.
Opinion | Does buying an electric vehicle make financial sense?
While there are many benefits to electric cars, the question of whether they are a good financial choice in Canada is still up in the air, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains on CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Is cryptocurrency a good investment?
The recent upturn in cryptocurrencies has inspired many to reconsider investing. But is it really a good idea? In a column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the pros and cons so that you can make an informed choice.
opinion | Before you do your taxes, take note of these tax credits and deductions you may not have known about
Many Canadians are experiencing strains caused by the increased cost of living and inflation. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the top credits and deductions that you may be able to claim on your income tax return to help you save money.
opinion | How much rent can you afford?
Many Canadians have continued to see an increase in their rental rates in 2023. In an column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how to calculate how much rent you can afford.