Worried about a market crash? Here’s what you should do if you’re an investor

By Christopher Liew

Market volatility can be nerve-wracking, especially if you’re investing for retirement or working toward long-term financial goals. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some tips to help you navigate a potential market crash with confidence, whether you’re an experienced investor or just getting started. (Getty Images / Caroline Purser)


















