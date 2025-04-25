ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Wall Street ticks lower in premarket, but still poised for a winning week

By The Associated Press

Published

The New York Stock Exchange is shown in New York's Financial District on Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.