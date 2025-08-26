ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Touting ‘enormous’ LNG opportunities, Carney says Canada to unveil new port infrastructure investments within two weeks

By Rachel Aiello

Updated

Published

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during a joint media availability with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (not shown) at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin, Germany on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.