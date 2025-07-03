ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Tidewater selling Sylvan Lake gas processing facility to Parallax for $5.5M

By The Canadian Press

Published

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure plans to sell its Sylvan Lake gas processing facility.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.