ADVERTISEMENT

Business

This Canadian airline was ranked among the world’s emissions efficiency leaders

By Christl Dabu

Published

An Air Transat Airbus A330 prepares to land in Lisbon on July 22, 2024. (Armando Franca / AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.