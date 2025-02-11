ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Saint John, Calgary are the cities that would be hit hardest by U.S. tariffs: report

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Published

The Irving Oil Refinery is seen in Saint John, N.B. on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.