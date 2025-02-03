ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Retaliatory tariffs will apply to online shoppers and U.S. travellers: CBSA

By Daniel Otis

Published

Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada/USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. (Rob Gurdebeke/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.