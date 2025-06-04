ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Quebec, Newfoundland energy touts Canadian independence to Trump: Hydro‑Québec CEO

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Chief executive of Hydro‑Québec Michael Sabia and Jennifer Williams, head of Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro are seen at an energy conference in St. John's, N.L. on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.