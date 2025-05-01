ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Over 2 million Ninja-branded pressure cookers are recalled after reports of serious burn injuries

By The Associated Press

Published

This photo provided. by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows the Ninja-branded “Foodi OP300 Series Multi-Function Pressure Cooker that is being recalled in the U.S. and Canada, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)


















