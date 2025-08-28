Business

Nike to cut corporate jobs amid turnaround effort

By Reuters

Published

Shoppers walk near a Nike store in Beijing, China, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.