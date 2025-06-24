ADVERTISEMENT

Business

New CEO will help Spin Master ‘refocus’ on entertainment and digital: analyst

By Jordan Fleguel

Published

Kylie Cohu, Analyst at Jefferies, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss Spin Master's appointment of Christina Miller as new CEO.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.