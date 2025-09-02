Business

Nestle plunged into turmoil as CEO fired over undisclosed relationship

By Reuters

Published

Nestle has fired its CEO Laurent Freixe after just one year in the job after an investigation into an undisclosed “romantic relationship. (AP Photo/Keystone, Laurent Gillieron, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.