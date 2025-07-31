ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Moderna plans to lay off 10% of workforce to cut costs

By Reuters

Published

In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine are pictured in a new coronavirus vaccination centre in Berlin, Germany. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.