Mexico’s president calls march against mass tourism ‘xenophobic.’ Critics blame government failures

By The Associated Press

Published

Demonstrators hold posters that read in Spanish ¨Here we speak Spanish, Real Estate Regulation Now¨, during a protest against gentrification, as the increase in remote workers has risen prices and increased housing demand in neighborhoods like Condesa and Roma, in Mexico City, Friday, July 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)


















