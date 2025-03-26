ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Markets today: Wall Street is drifting again after getting whipsawed for weeks

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, traders work on the floor, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.