ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Loonie ‘actually strengthening’ amid unusual market moves: FX strategist

By Daniel Johnson

Published

Shaun Osborne, managing director and chief FX strategist at Scotiabank, shares his analysis of the Canadian dollar and the scope for gains of the U.S. dollar.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.