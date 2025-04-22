ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Lack of mentorship, inadequate training among challenges for new workers: survey

By The Canadian Press

Published

Spring 2020 graduates listen during a convocation ceremony at Simon Fraser University, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, May 6, 2022. While some yearn to make the jump to the workplace after years of post-secondary education or other training, it can also be a rude awakening for those experiencing the day-to-day grind for their first time.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.