ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Iran resumes international flights after a 20-day suspension

By The Associated Press

Published

A plane approaches Mehrabad airport as rays of sunlight shine through clouds over the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.