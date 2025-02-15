ADVERTISEMENT

Business

How do Canada’s critical minerals fit into tariff tensions?

By Daniel Johnson

Published

Pieces of potash are shown at a surplus pile in Esterhazy, Sask. on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. (Liam Richards/THE CANADIAN PRESS)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.