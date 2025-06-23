ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Hormel Foods’ former CEO Jeffrey Ettinger to return on interim basis

By Reuters

Published

Three types of Skippy peanut butter are shown in this photo from the product's website.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.