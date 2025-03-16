ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Grocers ramp up ready-made meals as Canadians balance convenience and costs

By The Canadian Press

Published

A costumer shops at Vince’s Market, a grocery store in Sharon, Ontario, on Thursday November 21, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.