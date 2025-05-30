ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Few Ontario grocery stores accepting booze empties, some weigh returning licences

By The Canadian Press

Published

Beer cans and wine bottles are stacked as props in front a display of ice cream, at a press availability attended by Ontario Premier Doug Ford at a convenience store in Toronto, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.