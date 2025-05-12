ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Dow jumps 900 and S&P 500 climbs 2.4% following a 90-day truce in the U.S.-China trade war

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Trader Thomas McCauley works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, May 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) (Richard Drew/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.