ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Denmark’s Orsted seeks US$9.4 billion as U.S. wind market falters

By Reuters

Published

Turbines operate at the Block Island Wind Farm off the coast of Block Island, R.I., during a tour organized by Orsted. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.