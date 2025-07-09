ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Demand from ‘buy Canadian’ movement pushes Purdys to move into grocer Save-On-Foods

By The Canadian Press

Published

Purdys Chocolatier says the buy Canadian movement has generated so much demand for its products that it decided to sell them outside its own stores for the first time in its 118-year-old history. A Purdys display is seen in a grocery store in this undated handout image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Purdys Chocolatier (Mandatory Credit)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.