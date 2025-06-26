ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Crypto exchange Kraken debuts peer-to-peer payments app Krak

By Reuters

Published

Crypto Exchange Kraken. Photographer: Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg (Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg)


















Politics
Climate & Environment
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.