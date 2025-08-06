ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Cohere’s agentic AI platform North gets wide release, aims to handle ‘boring’ work

By The Canadian Press

Published

Mirko Bibic, president and CEO, BCE and Aidan Gomez, Co-Founder and CEO, Cohere, announce a strategic partnership to deliver sovereign AI solutions to government and business on Monday.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.