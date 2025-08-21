ADVERTISEMENT

‘Caught in the crossfire’: CFIB says about 40% of small businesses won’t last a year

By Joshua Santos

Published

Simon Gaudreault, Chief Economist and Vice-President of Research at Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss how nearly one in five small businesses dealing with tariff costs won't last more than six months if nothing changes.


















