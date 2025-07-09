ADVERTISEMENT
Canadian companies diversify trade during U.S. tariff war but experts see limits
Published:
Amazon Prime Day 2025: Everything You Need To Know About Canada's Biggest Savings Event
50+ Of The Absolute Best Amazon Canada Prime Day Deals And Discounts For 2025
The Good Stuff: Beat The Heat With These Prime Day Sales
The Absolute Best Kitchen Drawer Organizers You Can Get In Canada Right Now
Our Guide To The Best Patio Heaters In Canada In 2025 (And Where To Get Them)
Upgrade Your Outdoor Garden With These Planter Pots And Boxes
The Absolute Best Self-Tanners You Can Get In Canada Right Now
The Absolute Best Tinted Lip Balms You Can Get In Canada Right Now
How to Get Rid of Strawberry Legs in Time for Summer
20 Of The Best Birthday Gifts To Give In July 2025
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.