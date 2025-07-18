ADVERTISEMENT

Business

BHP says costs at Jansen potash project up, first production pushed back to mid-2027

By The Canadian Press

Published

BHP has announced it will pour billions of dollars into a potash mine southeast of Saskatoon.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.