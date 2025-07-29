ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Baker Hughes bets on LNG, data center demand with US$13.6 billion Chart Industries deal

By Reuters

Published

Traders gather at the post that handles Baker Hughes on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.