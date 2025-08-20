ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Air Canada strike raises travel insurance concerns

By Adrian Ghobrial

Published

Travellers continue to deal with the financial costs incurred during the flight attendant strike, some calling for more protection for customers in the future.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.