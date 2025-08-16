ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Air Canada flight attendants officially begin strike

By CTVNews.ca Staff

Published

Playing null of undefined
CTV National News: Battle over wages continues as strike officially begins

CTV National News: Battle over wages continues as strike officially begins

CTV News Channel LIVE

CTV News Channel LIVE

CP24 LIVE

CP24 LIVE



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.