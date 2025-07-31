ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Trump says Carney reached out, but they haven’t talked, hours before Canada-U.S. tariff deadline

By Reuters

Updated

Published

President Donald Trump signs an executive order restarting the Presidential Fitness Test in public schools as Secretary of Education Linda McMahon, from left, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Vice President JD Vance, professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau, WWE CCO Triple H and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. watch, Thursday, July 31, 2025, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.