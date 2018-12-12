Aphria signs medical marijuana supply deal with company in Paraguay
An Aphria worker looks out over a crop of marijuana in this undated handout image. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Aphria)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, December 12, 2018 8:04AM EST
LEAMINGTON, Ont. -- Marijuana producer Aphria Inc. has signed a letter of intent to supply a company in Paraguay with medical cannabis.
Under the agreement, Aphria will supply Insumos Medicos S.A., a pharmaceutical manufacturing, import and distribution company.
Aphria says Insumos will undertake the registration of the Canadian company's products in Paraguay and the appropriate licensing for the import of medical cannabis.
Paraguay will become the Ontario company's third market in Latin America, following Argentina and Colombia.
Aphria has been under pressure in recent days after short-sellers alleged the company bought assets in Colombia, Argentina and Jamaica at "vastly inflated prices."
The company has denied the allegations, but it has appointed a special committee to review the acquisitions.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Online sales, interactive displays as lottery agencies vie for customers
- Sting uses fake Amazon boxes, GPS to catch would-be thieves
- Decades after the Cabbage Patch Kids riots, why it's still hard to get must-have toys
- World's largest indepdendent seafood firm N.B.'s latest business success story
- Condominium market still 'a lot better' than normal in Vancouver suburbs