American Airlines to buy supersonic jets as it bets on ultra-fast travel
American Airlines on Tuesday agreed to buy up to 20 ultra-fast jets from Boom Supersonic, with an option to purchase 40 more, becoming the second major U.S. airline to bet on supersonic passenger travel.
American has made a non-refundable deposit on the initial 20 Overture jets, the companies said in a joint statement, without disclosing the size of the deposit.
The era of regular commercial supersonic flights appeared to have ended in 2003 when Concorde, flown by Air France and British Airways, was retired after 27 years of service.
But last year, United Airlines agreed to buy 15 Boom Overture aircraft after they met certain safety, operating and sustainability requirements. A similar condition was revealed in American Airlines' agreement on Tuesday.
Boom's Overture jet is expected to carry passengers at twice the speed of the fastest commercial aircraft currently available, the company said.
The jet is scheduled to roll out in 2025 and carry its first passengers by 2029, Boom added.
The Allied Pilots Association, which represents pilots of American Airlines, criticized the deal, saying the carrier should instead focus on reducing cancellations and delays which have hit its operations this year.
(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru and additional reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
MORE Business News
-
OPINION
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
YOUR FINANCES
OPINION | Economists are forecasting a recession, how should you prepare?
The next time the Bank of Canada raises interest rates on the scheduled date of September 7, 2022, it could potentially trigger a recession. Although there may be a chance that we don’t enter into a recession and the BoC is still hoping for a soft landing, it’s best to be prepared. Contributor Christopher Liew explains how.
How rising interest rates are making GICs more attractive for investors
Rising interest rates might be bad news for Canadians with mortgages, but it also means higher rates on savings vehicles such as guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), prompting renewed interest in the investments.
Millennial Money: A scarcity money mindset can cost you
Factors beyond your control, like inflation or supply chain shortages, can limit your access to the things you need and make it harder to achieve your financial goals.
5 ways being single can cost you more
Amid high inflation and rising cost of living, a person's relationship status can impact their finances. There are five ways in which flying solo can put you at a financial disadvantage and a few ways to mitigate them.
How to get into the housing market if you're gen Z or millennial
For millennial and gen Z Canadians, owning a home in this real estate market might seem like a pipe dream. In an exclusive column for CTVNews,ca personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some strategies to consider if you can’t afford the housing market yet.
Is Canada's 'historic' housing correction affecting your plans to buy or sell? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you
Following a series of interest rate hikes, Canada's housing market is now facing a 'historic' correction. CTVNews.ca wants to hear from Canadians looking to buy or sell homes in a changing market landscape.
How one Canadian family of five is coping with the highest inflation in years
With inflation rising at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years, the cost of everything from food to gas has skyrocketed. Canadians across the country are feeling squeezed, but big families with multiple children are at times shouldering much of the higher costs — and changing demographics and consumer patterns have left some of them more exposed to inflation than in previous generations.
Old age security increase leaves out many seniors, non-profit says
The Canadian Association for Retired Persons is raising alarms about the increase in old age security only being made eligible for those 75 and above.