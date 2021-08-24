Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent al Qaeda
Canadian special forces operate outside walls of Kabul airport to rescue Afghan allies
In Afghanistan, one family reaches safety, while another remains stranded
Taliban issue death sentence for Afghan translator's brother
Afghan refugee grateful family fled to Canada days before Taliban took Kabul
'Expecting the worst, hoping for the best': Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation aircraft
State Dept says U.S. will continue to help at-risk Afghans leave past Aug 31