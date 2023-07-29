Air passenger traffic at Canada's airports more than doubled in 2022: StatCan
The number of passengers who travelled through Canada's airports more than doubled in 2022 compared to the previous year.
But air travel is still lower than pre-pandemic levels, the recent data from Statistics Canada shows.
A report Friday from StatCan found that in 2022, nearly 117.3 million passengers boarded and disembarked planes at Canadian airports.
This is compared to the almost 46.3 million passengers recorded in 2021, back when many COVID-19 travel restrictions were still in place, for a year-over-year increase of more than 153 per cent.
"Two years after the COVID-19 pandemic brought worldwide air travel to its knees, the Canadian aviation industry continued to recover in 2022," the report says.
But while last year did see continued growth for air travel in Canada, passenger numbers were still only 72 per cent of the 162.9 million recorded in 2019.
Canada eased its COVID-19 travel requirements in March of last year and later ended the country's travel restrictions in October. Significant disruptions, however, would end up defining both the summer and winter travel seasons.
"The unexpected sharp increase in passenger volume during the busy summer travel season left some major airports grappling with challenges largely stemming from staffing-related problems," the StatCan report says.
A recent analysis also found that Canada's two biggest airlines — Air Canada and WestJet — have seen a greater proportion of their flights delayed this summer compared to U.S. airlines.
COMPARING THE FOUR LARGEST AIRPORTS
The country's four largest airports — Toronto Pearson International, Vancouver International, Calgary International and Montreal Trudeau International — made up more than 70 per cent of all air passenger traffic in Canada last year, StatCan says.
The number of passengers at Toronto Pearson rose almost 181 per cent to 34.7 million, Vancouver International Airport saw an increase of 165 per cent to 18.5 million passengers and Calgary International Airport saw nearly 13.9 million passengers for an increase of about 136 per cent.
Montreal Trudeau had the largest increase of the four at 206 per cent, with more than 15.3 million passengers recorded in 2022.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | What is considered a good credit score?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how credit scores work, what a good (and a bad) score looks like, and offers some practical tips to help you improve your score.
OPINION | Do you inherit debt from your parents?
After losing a parent or both parents, the last thing most children want to hear is that they have to take on debts owed by their parents. While this doesn’t happen often, it’s a very real possibility, especially if the parents don’t take proper measures to keep assets safe from creditors. Personal finance commentator Christopher Liew explains.
opinion | How to use AI to help with personal finances, and a look at the risks
If you're looking for a fast, easy way to manage your personal finances, artificial intelligence could help by serving as a virtual financial assistant. But the technology may have a way to go before it can serve as a trustworthy financial management tool, writes columnist Christopher Liew.
opinion | The dark side of AI: Here's how the tech can be used for scams, fraud
It can be hard to deny that AI tools such as ChatGPT have plenty of creative and practical uses. But the technology may have just as much potential for harm as it does for progress, writes columnist Christopher Liew. Here are some of the ways AI can be used for scams, fraud, and other malicious activity.
opinion | Should you pay the CRA with your credit card?
Are you debating whether you should pay your taxes off with a credit card? Paying your taxes off with a credit card could work to your benefit. However, there are also some considerable drawbacks to take into account, says contributor Christopher Liew.
opinion | The pros and cons of sharing your salary with coworkers
Is there ever a good time to discuss your salary? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines some basic salary disclosure etiquette and goes over the pros and cons of discussing your salary with coworkers.
opinion | Should you take advantage of the First Home Savings Account?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how First Home Savings Accounts work, who’s eligible for the program, and outlines the contribution rules.
opinion | Find out how much contribution room is left in your RESP to avoid penalties
Opening a Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP) is a great way to fund your child’s future education. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines the contribution rules for RESPs and explains how to find out how much contribution room you have left so that you can avoid penalties.