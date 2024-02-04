Air Canada's first female pilot recalls sector's sexist hurdles on route to success

Ottawa couple out $13k after scammer posing as TD Bank steals credit card info
An Ottawa couple is reeling after a scam phone call from who they thought was a representative from TD Bank cost them $13,000.
Judy Cameron still remembers getting the telegram that marked her first offer to fly planes for a major commercial carrier.
Pacific Western Airlines had come calling, writing her a "congratulations" and inviting her to sit down with the interview board.
"When I walked into the room, everyone's face was very distraught," Cameron recalled.
"It turned out that they had wanted to hire me, but it had been vetoed by someone higher up when they realized I was female."
Forty-five years later, Cameron -- who was Air Canada's first female pilot -- has 23,000 hours of flying, a scholarship and an Order of Canada membership to her name.
"She's a legend," said Air Canada captain Steve Rundle. Asked whether he knew of Cameron, he said, "That's like asking a hockey player if they know Wayne Gretzky."
After a fulfilling 40-year career, Cameron recalls the struggles she faced in the early years and the efforts still needed to encourage more young women to enter aviation -- especially the cockpit, which remains extremely male-dominated.
As of January, nearly eight per cent of Air Canada's pilots were women -- better than the U.S. average of 4.9 per cent, according to a 2022 report from the Centre for Aviation, an Australia-based market research firm.
The figure is also much higher than the tally just a few decades back, when female flight crew stood out glaringly.
"I walked into the lunchroom one day and there were 2,000 people," Cameron said of her first month at the airline in 1978. "Everybody just stopped talking and stared at me."
Kick-starting her career
Cameron developed a taste for adrenalin early on, buying a motorcycle in Grade 12 and later riding her Honda hog to the University of British Columbia most days, "even in the rain."
After her first year studying arts, she found a summer job interviewing pilots at small airports for a Transport Canada survey. On her first day in 1973, one of them invited her to hop on board.
"He did a lot of aerobatic manoeuvres that shouldn't have been demonstrated," she said. "But after I finished screaming, I decided I really loved this."
Cameron dropped out of UBC and applied to a two-year aviation program at Selkirk College. "I got on my motorcycle and drove eight hours to Castlegar ΓÇª and when I got there the head of the aviation program had a motorbike. That's probably how I got into the course."
Raised by a single mother in Vancouver, Cameron had grown up in a one-room apartment. Television and cars were luxuries they couldn't afford.
"The best part was my mom always encouraged me to do whatever I wanted to do. She never held me back."
When Cameron flew her first passenger, in a two-seat, single-engine Cessna 150 training aircraft, it was her mom in the seat beside her.
College wasn't an easy time. "It was hard, doing my training and being in a classroom full of guys. I was always the odd one out," she said. "It was so isolating."
Professional pilot
Following graduation, Cameron found pilot work at a pulp and paper company in 1975, but the board of directors wouldn't let her fly. She wound up helping with dispatch and office management, occasionally managing to get a flight in when a subsidiary operated the plane.
After switching to a job as a passenger agent at B.C.'s Airwest Airlines -- with infrequent turns in the cockpit -- Cameron was eventually hired by a small regional service in Slave Lake, Alta., where she flew a Douglas DC-3 airliner -- a big break, due to the larger size of the plane.
Four months later, the company went bankrupt -- the paycheques bounced -- and executives at the carrier that took over its routes weren't thrilled about her presence. "The chief pilot there basically didn't want to hire me. But he said, `At least the big airlines won't hire you."'
The airline stationed her in Inuvik, N.W.T., and proceeded to lay her off. She was later rehired as a dispatcher and allowed to fly periodically.
By 1978, Air Canada considered her application, eventually offering her a job.
"I got a call from the vice-president of operations the week before I started, and he wanted to point out rather seriously that if I got pregnant, I wouldn't be allowed to fly," she recalled. "I wasn't married at the time and I had no family plans ... I didn't know what to say."
Overall, though, she said the experience was positive and the pilots respectful, some of them serving as mentors.
Trials of a (con)trailblazer
However, the company was no exception to the years-long failure of most airlines to provide uniforms for pregnant crew members, including Cameron in 1984. The shortcoming was a milder example of some of the gender inequalities that persisted at various carriers into the 1970s, including strict weight limits, age ceilings and marriage bans for flight attendants.
"My last child was born in 1990, and I never had a maternity uniform," she said with a wry chuckle. Instead, her mother-in-law sewed epaulettes onto her husband's dress shirt and a panel into a pair of Cameron's pants.
"Officially, I was unaware of the fact I was pregnant until the second trimester," Cameron said. Transport Department rules banned pregnant pilots from flying except for three months in the middle of their term.
Today, Air Canada aviators may be asked to submit a note from their doctor every two weeks confirming they are fit to fly, starting in the 20th week of pregnancy. Pilots are considered fit to fly until week 30, "in the case of a normal pregnancy," according to Transport Canada regulations.
Many of Air Canada's 410 female pilots -- out of 5,230 in total -- see Cameron as an inspiration.
"Judy's always been a mentor to female pilots," said Elaine Bradbury, who first met her at Seneca College in 1981, when Cameron instructed visiting students on a flight simulator.
Later, Bradbury flew alongside her on an Airbus A320 jet and a Boeing 777 airliner.
"It was just nice to talk to another woman who had succeeded," Bradbury said. "It gave us hope and encouragement to see someone like that. She always said just keep on going, it's there for the taking if you want it."
Passing the torch
Since retiring in 2015, Cameron has barely slowed down. The Oakville, Ont., resident has taken a course on aerobatics -- "loops and rolls and Cuban eights" -- in Florida. And she's actively involved in the Air Canada scholarship program in her name. Launched in 2019 and backed partly by CAE, the fund helped support 13 young women training to become pilots or aircraft maintenance engineers last year, granting them $5,000 apiece.
Education in the sector is notoriously expensive.
"It costs $100,000 today to get all your licences in Canada," said Murray Strom, Air Canada's vice-president of flight operations.
"It's not typically a profession that attracts the wide range of Canadians that we have, it doesn't represent our community," he said. The scholarships work to offset that imbalance.
Last year, 12 per cent of new pilot licences issued in Canada went to women, according to the Institute for Women of Aviation Worldwide.
Cameron also serves as a director on the Northern Lights Aero Foundation, which offers mentorship and highlights women's achievements in aviation.
"Until we started doing it, there was no recognition in the aviation community," said Anna Pangrazzi, who founded the organization in 2009 and runs Apex Airplane Sales out of Ontario's Buttonville airport north of Toronto.
"Judy, she's kind of a trailblazer."
Pangrazzi recalls piloting a small Cessna with her as a passenger a few years back.
"We took off from Buttonville and I wanted to put the autopilot on, and she goes, `What are you doing?' She wanted to hand-fly it all the way to Kingston" -- more than 200 kilometres.
In short, Cameron helped a friend seize the controls and chart a course, something she's grown into after decades in the cockpit.
"She was very precise on the altitude and the heading" -- the direction the nose is pointed -- Pangrazzi remembered.
"All the way."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2024.
An Ottawa couple is reeling after a scam phone call from who they thought was a representative from TD Bank cost them $13,000.
Flight Centre says it has had more than 200 fraudulent listings taken down so far, the search results having appeared in online searches for “Flight Centre” across Canada.
As large amounts of snow continue to batter the Maritimes from the slow moving weather system on Sunday, the list of closures and delays is also growing.
Justin Bieber was one of the big stars of NHL All-Star Weekend, performing at a party he threw early in the week and actually getting on the ice prior to the 3-on-3 tournament Saturday.
Getting your first job during a recession can have a long-lasting effect on young workers trying to break into the labour market, with earnings impacts persisting for years, according to a report from TD economists.
The story of how Donald Trump became his party's likely nominee for a third straight presidential election is a reminder that there was an opening -- however brief -- when the GOP could have moved beyond him but didn't.
The federal government will continue to ban foreign nationals from buying homes in Canada for another two years as housing affordability concerns continue to trouble cities across the country.
Iran issued a warning Sunday to the U.S. over potentially targeting two cargo ships in the Mideast long suspected of serving as forwarding operating bases for Iranian commandos. The warning came just after the U.S. and the United Kingdom launched a massive airstrike campaign against Yemen's Houthi rebels.
The southwestern Ontario city of London will be under a spotlight Monday as a high-profile, multi-year probe into allegations of sexual assault involving players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team makes its way to court.
Teachers in Saskatoon and in a number of northern school divisions will walk off the job in the second round of rotating one-day strikes.
As large amounts of snow continue to batter the Maritimes from the slow moving weather system on Sunday, the list of closures and delays is also growing.
The Department of National Defence says Canada was among several allies that provided support to the United States and United Kingdom during their latest strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.
An investor who handed Ontario’s so-called 'crypto king' $75,000 believes Aiden Pleterski is not the sole mastermind orchestrating the alleged multi-million dollar investment scheme that’s become synonymous with his name.
An Ottawa couple is reeling after a scam phone call from who they thought was a representative from TD Bank cost them $13,000.
Flight Centre says it has had more than 200 fraudulent listings taken down so far, the search results having appeared in online searches for “Flight Centre” across Canada.
The story of how Donald Trump became his party's likely nominee for a third straight presidential election is a reminder that there was an opening -- however brief -- when the GOP could have moved beyond him but didn't.
U.S. President Joe Biden 's latest campaign swing is taking him across the country to Nevada, where the 'first-in-the-West' primaries are under way with early and absentee voting. But the Democrat and his team are also using the visit to shore up support for the general election in November.
Criticism of U.S. President Joe Biden by a far-right minister in Israel's government who said Donald Trump would allow more freedom to fight Hamas sparked outrage there on Sunday, highlighting the sensitivity of relations as Washington provides key support for the offensive against the militants in Gaza.
Moscow-installed officials say Ukrainian shelling killed at least 28 people at a bakery in the Russian-occupied city of Lysychansk.
Senegal's police on Sunday fired tear gas at opposition supporters who were protesting against the decision by President Macky Sall to postpone the Feb. 25 election over a dispute between parliament and the judiciary.
For its survivors in Syria, the massive earthquake that ripped through the country a year ago compounded already rampant poverty, destroyed hospitals and electrical and water systems, and forced many Syrians already displaced by war to move into tented settlements.
The federal government will continue to ban foreign nationals from buying homes in Canada for another two years as housing affordability concerns continue to trouble cities across the country.
The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations is trying to make inroads with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, hoping to forestall the tensions and angst that marked the party's last time in power.
As the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine approaches, the latter's foreign minister says he'll be 'more than happy' if they can win the war this year.
New research suggests the risk of developing dementia is significantly higher within a year of surviving a stroke, with nearly 20 per cent of stroke survivors developing the condition within 5.5 years.
Mark Blackburn and Korlaia Paul have overcome homelessness, beaten addiction and now have affordable housing and full-time jobs.
Hundreds of people from across Prince Edward Island packed into a Summerside convention room Thursday night to express their concerns over the state of critical care at the Prince County Hospital and, by extension, the state of island health care as a whole.
Underage Canadian high school girls are targeted using AI to create fake explicit photos that spread online. Google searches bring up multiple free websites capable of "undressing" women in a matter of minutes. The world's biggest pop star falls prey to a deepfake pornographer, with the images viewed tens of millions of times. This is the new era of artificial pornography for the masses.
With Apple's hotly anticipated Vision Pro headset hitting store shelves Friday, you're probably going to start to see more people wearing the futuristic googles that are supposed to usher in the age of 'spatial computing.'
A former CIA software engineer was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Thursday after his convictions for what the government described as the biggest theft of classified information in CIA history and for possession of child sexual abuse images and videos.
The 66th Grammy Awards are set to take place Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and there's a lot to be excited about.
Folk singer Allison Russell and rapper Drake head to the Grammy Awards today as two of the leading Canadian contenders.
An episode of Marvel's "What if...?" - 'What if Kahhori Reshaped the World' - reimagines Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) history while using the Indigenous language of the area spoken by actors from Kahnawake.
Flight Centre says it has had more than 200 fraudulent listings taken down so far, the search results having appeared in online searches for “Flight Centre” across Canada.
After a fulfilling 40-year career, Air Canada's first female pilot recalls the struggles she faced in the early years and the efforts still needed to encourage more young women to enter aviation -- especially the cockpit, which remains extremely male-dominated.
Getting your first job during a recession can have a long-lasting effect on young workers trying to break into the labour market, with earnings impacts persisting for years, according to a report from TD economists.
Furry forecasters across three provinces are in agreement, predicting an early spring on Groundhog Day.
Wanted: A companion who enjoys long walks, cuddles and kibble? Winnipeg's shelter dogs are looking for love, or at the very least a date, and the City of Winnipeg Animal Services is delivering a unique 'Doggie Date' program to help.
Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.
The southwestern Ontario city of London will be under a spotlight Monday as a high-profile, multi-year probe into allegations of sexual assault involving players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team makes its way to court.
Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid did not comment Saturday on the latest media speculation saying star forward Kylian Mbappe has decided to leave PSG for Madrid next season.
Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps held on the to their lead from the short program to win the gold medal at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships.
Driving for Ferrari next year will be a dream come true for Lewis Hamilton but the seven-time Formula One champion remains "100% committed" to Mercedes until then, he wrote Saturday.
A California judge on Friday ordered Tesla Inc. to pay US$1.5 million as part of a settlement of a civil case alleging the company mishandled hazardous waste at its car service centers, energy centers and a factory, multiple county district attorneys announced.
A quick stop at the pumps turned into a headache – and a hefty repair bill – for some drivers in Guelph, Ont.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.