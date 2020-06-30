TORONTO -- Air Canada is indefinitely suspending dozens of domestic flight routes as the airline struggles to fill seats during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline announced Tuesday that it would end service to eight domestic cities and cancel 30 regional routes due to weak demand for both business and leisure travel in the midst of government-imposed travel restrictions and border closures.

In a statement, Air Canada said it expects the airline industry will take a minimum of three years to recover from the effects of the pandemic.

“As a consequence, other changes to its network and schedule, as well as further service suspensions, will be considered over the coming weeks as the airline takes steps to decisively reduce its overall cost structure and cash burn rate,” the company said.

Air Canada reported a net loss of $1.05 billion in the first quarter of 2020, including a net loss of $688 million in March alone.

Earlier this month, Air Canada CEO Calin Rovinescu was one of more than 130 signatories to an open letter calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the country’s premiers to loosen travel restrictions as the industry struggles to stay afloat.

In May, Air Canada predicted it would lose nearly $20 million per day in the second quarter as a result of pandemic border shutdowns. In response, the airline furloughed nearly 20,000 of its employees.

Here is a list of the Air Canada routes that will be suspended indefinitely. The airline said they will contact affected customers and offer them options, such as alternative routings where available.

MARITIMES/NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR

Deer Lake-Goose Bay

Deer Lake-St. John's

Fredericton-Halifax

Fredericton-Ottawa

Moncton-Halifax

Saint John-Halifax

Charlottetown-Halifax

Moncton-Ottawa

Gander-Goose Bay

Gander-St. John's

Bathurst-Montreal

Wabush-Goose Bay

Wabush-Sept-Iles

Goose Bay-St. John's

QUEBEC AND ONTARIO

Baie Comeau-Montreal

Baie Comeau-Mont Joli

Gaspé-Iles de la Madeleine

Gaspé-Quebec City

Sept-Iles-Quebec City

Val d'Or-Montreal

Mont Joli-Montreal

Rouyn-Noranda-Val d'Or

Kingston-Toronto

London-Ottawa

North Bay-Toronto

Windsor-Montreal

WESTERN CANADA

Regina-Winnipeg

Regina-Saskatoon

Regina-Ottawa

Saskatoon-Ottawa

Here is a list of regional airports where Air Canada will be closing its stations.

STATION CLOSURES

Bathurst (New Brunswick)

Wabush (Newfoundland and Labrador)

Gaspé (Quebec)

Baie Comeau (Quebec)

Mont Joli (Quebec)

Val d'Or (Quebec)

Kingston (Ontario)

North Bay (Ontario)

With files from The Canadian Press