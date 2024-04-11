Thousands of Ford SUVs recalled in Canada over gas leaks that may cause fires

Ford recalled 2,950 small SUVs in Canada over gas leaks that may cause fires, a Ford Canada spokesperson told CTVNews.ca in an email Thursday.

The recall impacts certain Bronco Sport SUVs from the 2022 and 2023 model years, as well as Escape SUVs from 2022.

In the U.S., nearly 43,000 vehicles were recalled and the recall cited that gasoline can leak from the fuel injectors onto hot engine surfaces, increasing the risk of fires.

Ford said its mechanics won't actually be replacing the fuel injectors but will instead install a tube to let gasoline flow away from hot surfaces to the ground below the vehicle.

The company says this repair was successful when a similar issue was reported in 2022.

According to Ford, an update to the engine control software will trigger a dashboard warning light if there's an issue, allowing drivers to park in a safe location, stop the vehicle and arrange for service.

With files from The Associated Press