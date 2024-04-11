Thousands of Ford SUVs recalled in Canada over gas leaks that may cause fires

Entry to housing market feels out of reach for 76% of non-owners: CIBC poll
A new poll done for CIBC says 76 per cent of Canadians who don't own a property say entry to the housing market feels out of reach.
Ford recalled 2,950 small SUVs in Canada over gas leaks that may cause fires, a Ford Canada spokesperson told CTVNews.ca in an email Thursday.
The recall impacts certain Bronco Sport SUVs from the 2022 and 2023 model years, as well as Escape SUVs from 2022.
In the U.S., nearly 43,000 vehicles were recalled and the recall cited that gasoline can leak from the fuel injectors onto hot engine surfaces, increasing the risk of fires.
Ford said its mechanics won't actually be replacing the fuel injectors but will instead install a tube to let gasoline flow away from hot surfaces to the ground below the vehicle.
The company says this repair was successful when a similar issue was reported in 2022.
According to Ford, an update to the engine control software will trigger a dashboard warning light if there's an issue, allowing drivers to park in a safe location, stop the vehicle and arrange for service.
With files from The Associated Press
A U.S. Navy and Coast Guard operation on Tuesday rescued three mariners stranded on a tiny Pacific Ocean islet for more than a week after the trio spelled out 'HELP' using palm fronds laid on a white-sand beach.
Jay Leno's request for a conservatorship of his wife Mavis Leno's estate was granted on Tuesday during a hearing in a Los Angeles courtroom.
Fires caused by lithium-ion batteries are on the rise across Canada, according to the organization that represents the country's fire chiefs, prompting warnings from fire services, injury law firms and even Health Canada.
As Israel's attacks in Gaza have grown more brazen and brutal with each offensive, and intelligence reports now saying Iran could be planning retaliatory strikes, Washington political commentator Eric Ham says President Joe Biden clearly has a Netanyahu problem -- a problem that could cost him his job and America its security.
A family in Kitchener, Ont. says a hunk of metal fell out of the sky Monday morning and smashed through their home.
An Ontario couple planned to celebrate their anniversary at a resort in Jamaica in February. Despite meticulously planning the trip, their WestJet flight out of Toronto Pearson International Airport had been abruptly cancelled.
New Zealand spent about US$300,000 to eradicate a single male stoat from its Chalky Island wildlife sanctuary, raising eyebrows on social media over the high cost.
Canada's top court says it won't hear arguments about the release of prison and parole documents concerning serial killer Paul Bernardo.
The Ottawa Mission is calling on the federal government to introduce sweeping policy changes to help deal with the influx of asylum seekers, including establishing new welcoming centres, as newcomers to Canada continue to put a strain on the shelter system in the capital.
Homeless Indigenous women in the North do not feel well-protected by the RCMP and instead face violence and discrimination by police, a new report from the Yellowknife Women's Society has found.
Peer-reviewed research is emerging about the possible impacts of British Columbia's safer supply program, which provides prescription alternatives to toxic illicit drugs, with two studies in international medical journals casting the strategy in a different light.
Poland's parliament is finally holding a long-awaited debate on liberalizing the country's strict abortion law. The traditionally Catholic nation has one of the most restrictive laws in Europe -- but the reality is that many women terminate pregnancies at home with pills mailed from abroad.
A Czech tourist died after falling into the sea while apparently taking photographs of huge waves during a storm on the Canary Island of Tenerife, authorities said Thursday.
A U.S. Navy and Coast Guard operation on Tuesday rescued three mariners stranded on a tiny Pacific Ocean islet for more than a week after the trio spelled out 'HELP' using palm fronds laid on a white-sand beach.
Real estate tycoon Truong My Lan was sentenced Thursday to death by a court in Ho Chi Minh city in southern Vietnam in the country's largest financial fraud case ever, state media Thanh Nien said.
Israel is keeping up its war in Gaza but is also preparing for scenarios in other areas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday, amid concern that Iran was preparing to strike Israel in response for the killing of senior Iranian commanders.
Ukraine's parliament passed a controversial law Thursday that will govern how the country recruits new soldiers to replenish depleted forces who are increasingly struggling to fend off Russian troops.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
The federal New Democrats backed Conservative demands Wednesday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau take part in a televised 'emergency meeting' on carbon pricing with Canada's premiers.
Canada's federal government has used artificial intelligence in nearly 300 projects and initiatives, new research has found — including to help predict the outcome of tax cases, sort temporary visa applications and promote diversity in hiring.
The hours you work earlier in life may be associated with worse health years later, a new study has found.
As the United States calls for nationwide plans to quickly test and treat humans during an outbreak of bird flu, Canada says it has similar measures available to monitor and detect the virus.
Instagram said it's deploying new new tools to protect young people and combat sexual extortion, including a feature that will automatically blur nudity in direct messages.
Parrots are smart, with some species found to have the problem-solving skills of a young child. So if small kids can use technology in some capacity, why can’t parrots?
A Canadian national park is the best place in the world for stargazing, says a new report.
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
Renee Zellweger is set to reprise her beloved role of Bridget Jones in an upcoming fourth installment of the popular film franchise.
Unifor says it has filed two applications to represent Vancouver-area Amazon workers with the B.C. Labour Relations Board.
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at five per cent on Wednesday, saying it needs to see a sustained decline in inflation before rate cuts can begin.
The Royal BC Museum has been named the steward of a collection of Terry Fox's belongings, including the shoes and prosthetic leg he wore during his Marathon of Hope.
For a brief moment, one German man achieved his dream: his artwork hanging in a famous museum.
A museum in Australia is being forced to allow men into art exhibit originally conceived for women only, after a tribunal ruled it 'discriminatory,' following a complaint by a disgruntled man who was denied entry.
Inflation may be driving up the food cost around the country, but patrons generally won't see those increases at Augusta National
Cam Thomas had 23 points, Dennis Schroder scored 15 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and the Brooklyn Nets rallied to beat the Toronto Raptors 106-102 on Wednesday night.
Toronto relievers Jordan Romano and Erik Swanson had bags packed by their locker-room stalls at Rogers Centre on Wednesday ahead of a trip to Buffalo to continue building up for a return from the injured list.
Tesla has settled a lawsuit over a 2018 car crash that killed an Apple engineer after his Model X, operating on Autopilot, swerved off a highway near San Francisco, court documents showed on Monday.
A new poll from Nanos Research for CTV News has found that a majority of Canadians doubt the police are able to recover stolen cars.
Elon Musk has long had an affinity for self-driving vehicles, claiming they will be one of Tesla's most important products. Despite big promises, years have gone by without cars that can, so far, drive on their own.
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
A young actor from Prince Edward Island is getting the chance to fulfill a childhood dream, playing the precocious and iconic Anne Shirley on stage.
Nicholas Zhang, 17, will be competing at the Paris Olympics in July. He is the youngest Canadian male fencer to ever compete in the category.
For many, Monday's total solar eclipse will become a distant memory or collection of photos to scroll through in the years to come. But for Alannah Duarte and her family, they'll be reminded of the rare celestial event every year they celebrate their youngest son's birthday, as he was born on the day of the momentous occasion.
A Montreal couple is having a hard time driving without stress and is unhappy with the city's maintenance after a chunk of highway crashed into their windshield while driving on Thursday night.
As many Star Trek fans may know, Friday was “First Contact Day,” but one superfan got to spend the day in his own starship.
When Catherine Dobrowolski began doing daily walks by the water, she never expected to make an eight-legged friend.
Pioneering Canadian giraffe researcher and feminist activist Anne Innis Dagg has died at the age of 91.
According to a news release from the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, Merlin the Macaw, a resident mascot for the facility, is flying off to Safari Niagara in Fort Erie, Ontario.
The province is set to provide an update Thursday on efforts to boost primary health care.
Quinn Hughes doesn't think his Vancouver Canucks should have had to rally in the third period Wednesday night.
One person is dead and two others are in hospital with serious injuries following an overnight shooting in Toronto's Fashion District downtown.
April showers bring May flowers and that’s especially true in Toronto, where the city is expected to see rainy days up until the start of the weekend.
One person is in hospital after a fire in a four-storey apartment building forced dozens of residents to out of their homes Wednesday night.
A recent $10 million investment into Symons Valley Ranch gives Chiniki First Nation majority ownership of the historic 12.4-hectare site located in northwest Calgary.
A series of connected parties prompted police to close a block of a residential street Tuesday as students celebrated the last day of classes.
The Ottawa Mission is calling on the federal government to introduce sweeping policy changes to help deal with the influx of asylum seekers, including establishing new welcoming centres, as newcomers to Canada continue to put a strain on the shelter system in the capital.
Canadian music stars Carly Rae Jepsen and Tyler Shaw are coming to Ottawa Bluesfest this summer. Ottawa Bluesfest will run July 4-7 and July 10-14 at LeBreton Flats.
OC Transpo ridership was up in the first two months of 2024 compared to the year before, but the transit service continues to miss its ridership targets.
Police officers are conducting numerous searches in the Greater Montreal area in relation to the death a man believed to be involved with gangs.
As of next week, certain nurse practitioners specializing in primary care will be able to take charge of patients waiting for a family doctor.
Get ready to keep your rain gear handy for the next few days. Thursday morning will begin with increasing cloudiness and into the afternoon intermittent rain is expected, totalling approximately 15 millimetres.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has introduced a gatekeeping law that would allow the province to veto any future deal struck between municipalities and the federal government.
Temperatures slipped just below 0 C in the Edmonton area early this morning as the skies cleared and the wind eased overnight.
Zach Hyman and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Wednesday night despite the absence of star forward Connor McDavid.
Police in New Glasgow, N.S., say the search for a missing 73-year-old woman continues and they are providing an update on the last time she was seen.
When Cathy Seale read the notice posted on the door, announcing the Tacoma Family Medicine Walk-in Clinic in Dartmouth, N.S., would close beginning Monday, her reaction was one of sadness.
The RCMP says a fire in Nova Scotia’s Guysborough County last week has been deemed suspicious.
A former teacher faces 33 months in prison for child luring.
A plate set sold by the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra (WSO) has been recalled as it contains lead in excess of allowable limits.
A First Nations chief in Manitoba is facing charges in the alleged sexual assault of a child.
The trial for Michael Gordon Jackson continued Wednesday with four more witnesses taking the stand to testify.
A fire that caused "extensive damage" to The Bay at the Cornwall Centre was deliberately set, Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) say.
A family in Kitchener, Ont. says a hunk of metal fell out of the sky Monday morning and smashed through their home.
The Grand River Conservation Authority and Environment Canada have both put out messages as heavy rainfall hits Waterloo Region and Wellington County.
Waterloo regional police have raided two magic mushroom stores and made two arrests.
City councillors heard crime concerns from residents Wednesday after receiving a joint report by Saskatoon police the fire department about community changes following the opening of a major emergency shelter.
Nearly a year has passed since Charlene Fineday's family was devastated. Her son, Darnell, was struck by an impaired driver, leaving him crippled and non-verbal.
The former CEO of Sudbury’s Science North has a new lease on life these days thanks to the generosity of a heart donor.
There were some tense moments in North Bay on Wednesday when police were called to a Cassells Street apartment building about a man with a gun.
London is home to a new self-service convenience store. There's no one cashing customers out — it's all done with a smart-phone.
Graduate teaching assistants (GTA) at Western University are on strike.
There was more disturbing evidence Wednesday at the trial of two parents charged with sexually abusing their children.
Viewers were treated to an unexpected guest during CTV Weather Specialist KC Colby's weather segment on Wednesday.
A man wearing a disguise robbed a Collingwood restaurant Wednesday night.
A Chatham man has been charged with assault with a weapon after a dispute over parking.
The City of Windsor will host a public information session to get feedback on what to do with the Jackson Park Bandshell. On April 25, people will have the opportunity to provide input and share their vision for the bandshell's future.
Significant rainfall is expected throughout the region on Thursday through Friday morning. Total rainfall amounts in parts of Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent could be between 30 to 55mm.
A Vancouver Island man has been acquitted of manslaughter after he violently defended himself in an altercation with a 53-year-old attacker following an alcohol-fuelled house party.
After a long four-year renovation of Victoria High School, some would say what was old is new again. Others dispute that.
One man is dead and a suspect remains at large after a stabbing near downtown Victoria on Tuesday night.
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
Medicine Hat's mayor and city council continue to butt heads, and that has some residents asking the province to step in.
Lethbridge police are hosting their first town hall of the year Wednesday night with the focus on the city’s downtown.
An RCMP officer has described the tenuous, and often fraught, relationship police forged with protesters as they tried to end the COVID-era border blockade in Coutts, Alta.
Environment Canada has issued a heavy rainfall warning for northeastern Ontario, with rain expected to arrive Thursday.
A Sault Ste. Marie city councillor is hoping to move forward after he was found to have breached council’s code of conduct.
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
A controversial wind-powered hydrogen development proposed for the west coast of Newfoundland has cleared its last hurdle with the provincial government.
