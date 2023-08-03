Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles in U.S., tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk

The Hyundai logo adorns a tower at a dealership in Loveland, Colo. Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) The Hyundai logo adorns a tower at a dealership in Loveland, Colo. Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

MORE AUTOS NEWS