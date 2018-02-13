

Relaxnews





Although the Geneva Motor Show is still a few weeks away from getting underway on March 8, most of the major companies exhibiting have already revealed much of what they're going to be showcasing. So, here's an early preview of what to look out for at this year's show.

As we already have relatively new versions of the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E-Class, it leaves the Audi A6 as the oldest of the three biggest names in the executive sedan segment. The new A6 will therefore be making its debut in Geneva, which is likely to look a lot like a scaled-down A8. A significantly more exciting Audi model to be revealed will be the production version of the E-tron electric SUV, which will face considerable competition from the Jaguar E-Pace that will also be unveiled in its production form in Geneva.

It seems as though BMW has been developing a new 8 Series for an eternity, and the teasing continues with a concept version of an M8 flagship making an appearance. And although the current X4 crossover has only been with us since as recently as 2014, BMW will be showing a new generation of the X4 as the closely related X3 has already been overhauled.

Ferrari is always a brand people will flock to see at any motor show, and although not confirmed officially, a hardcore version of the 488 GTB is expected to be making an appearance, possibly badged as a GTO or Speciale.

The facelifted version of the Ford Edge for the U.S. market has only recently been revealed in Detroit, but a European model is also on the way and is set for a reveal in Geneva. Ford will also be showing a facelifted version of the Ka+ and Ka+ Active, but Geneva may come a little too soon for the extremely important new-generation of the Focus to be unveiled.

Hyundai has a couple of exciting models to look forward to in the shape of the Kona Electric crossover and the all-new fourth-generation version of the Santa Fe.

The South Korean automaker's sister company, Kia, will also be unveiling its next-generation Ceed, which is expected to look a lot like the Forte sedan that made its debut at the Detroit show recently.

The new Mercedes A-Class has already been unveiled, but this new, more upscale version of the luxury compact hatch will be making its public debut in Geneva, where it will star alongside the new AMG-GT four-door coupe and a refreshed 2019 C-Class.

Performance EVs are going to be a big feature of this year's Geneva Motor Show, with the likes of the Rimac Concept Two and the Polestar 1 sure to grab a lot of attention.

Other models to look out for include a new Range Rover SV coupe, the Lexus UX compact crossover, Skoda Vision X, and the self-proclaimed 'world's first commercial flying car,' the Pal-V Liberty.