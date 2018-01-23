

Relaxnews





There are lots of big motor shows around the world that all purport to be among the most important of the year, but the Geneva Motor Show is easily one of the most important, especially where the European market is concerned. So, let's take an early look at what we already know is going to be attracting the crowds in Geneva this year.

A lot of attention as far as Audi is concerned normally revolves around models like the R8 and the new A7, but the all-new fifth-generation of the A6 will be unveiled at the March show, which is probably a far more important model for the brand.

Bentley already announced the V-8 petrol version of its Bentayga SUV recently, but a plug-in hybrid version that's been spied undergoing testing is likely to break cover for the first time in Geneva.

Jaguar's first all-electric model, the I-Pace SUV, was revealed in concept form at the 2016 show in Los Angeles, but the launch of the final production model will take place at Geneva 2018. Despite an expected starting price of around £55,000 (US$76,400), the I-Pace isn't just an important car for the British luxury brand as it could also play a major part in promoting electric vehicles in general.

Kia has already unveiled some exciting new models lately, such as the Stinger, but despite struggling sales of compact sedans and hatches, the third-generation Cee'd will be a big reveal for the South Korean brand, and a mild-hybrid version is also expected to feature.

Although Land Rover has been fairly tight-lipped about what it has planned for the show this year so far, it's widely expected a new two-door Range Rover Coupe from the company's Special Vehicle Operations unit will make its official debut.

We may have already seen the interior of the new Mercedes A-Class, but the important new model for the German luxury automaker will finally be unveiled in Geneva. As well as that, new, more spacious interior and new platform, the A-Class will also offer a plug-in hybrid variant for the first time.

One of the most exciting cars that's likely to be making an appearance at the show though is the much-anticipated new Toyota Supra. It's been rumoured to be in the pipeline almost since the last model went out of production, but it looks as though the Supra will finally reappear, but this time under Toyota's Gazoo Racing brand.

Sharing underpinnings with the Audi Q7, a new third-generation of the Volkswagen Touareg will be on show, which as well as a pair of V-8 diesel engines, will also offer buyers the option of a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The show will be open to the public March 8-18, but press previews begin as early as the evening of March 5.