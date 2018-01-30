

Relaxnews





Zenvo has announced plans to unveil a new hypercar at the Geneva motor show, which will then be the third model in its range and will sit alongside the existing TS1 GT and TSR models. The teaser images the company has just released don't reveal much, but they do suggest the new car will make extensive use of carbon-fiber for its bodywork and have a higher level of focus than the TS1 GT.

The company hasn't yet revealed details of the engine or what kind of performance to expect, but it's highly likely it will develop a similar level of power as the TS1 GT, so we're probably talking somewhere north of 1,200 horsepower.

For those who are not exactly familiar with the Zenvo brand, it's a Danish company that's actually been around for a while now, but it finally got the financial resources to bring a car to market when it was bought by a Russian billionaire a few years ago. Its cars live in the same rarefied atmosphere as the likes of the Bugatti Chiron and Pagani Huayra, so it's safe to assume the new one will follow along similar lines and won't be some sort of more affordable offering to bring Zenvo to the masses.

Despite the incredible power and performance of the TS1 GT, those numbers are probably secondary to the price tag when it comes to grabbing attention and headlines. The TS1 GT is priced at more than £1.2 million, which is around US$1.7 million or €1.36 million at current exchange rates, and the new model is expected to be around the same or even possibly more.

Angela Kashina, the CEO of Zenvo, commented, "With everything now in place to launch this fantastic new model onto the market, it's hard for us to wait patiently for the Geneva motor show to share this car with the world. The fact that we're holding back to the opening day of the exhibition on March 6 is a testimony to how much we value this event."