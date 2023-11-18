Ford and Stellantis workers join those at GM in approving contract settlement that ended UAW strikes
The United Auto Workers union overwhelmingly ratified new contracts with Ford and Stellantis, that along with a similar deal with General Motors will raise pay across the industry, force automakers to absorb higher costs and help reshape the auto business as it shifts away from gasoline-fueled vehicles.
Workers at Stellantis, the maker of Jeep, Dodge and Ram vehicles, voted 68.8% in favour of the deal. Their approval brought to a close a contentious labour dispute that included name-calling and a series of punishing strikes that imposed high costs on the companies and led to significant gains in pay and benefits for UAW workers.
The deal at Stellantis passed by a roughly 10,000 vote margin, with ballot counts ending Saturday afternoon.
Workers at Ford voted 69.3% in favour of the pact, which passed with nearly a 15,000-vote margin in balloting that ended early Saturday. Earlier this week, GM workers narrowly approved a similar contract.
The agreements, which run through April 2028, will end contentious talks that began last summer and led to six-week-long strikes at all three automakers. Shawn Fain, the pugnacious new UAW leader, had branded the companies enemies of the UAW who were led by overpaid CEOs, declaring the days of union cooperation with the automakers were over.
After summerlong negotiations failed to produce a deal, Fain kicked off strikes on Sept. 15 at one assembly plant at each company. The union later extended the strike to parts warehouses and other factories to try to intensify pressure on the automakers until tentative agreements were reached late in October.
The new contract agreements were widely seen as a victory for the UAW. The companies agreed to dramatically raise pay for top-scale assembly plant workers, with increases and cost-of-living adjustments that would translate into 33% wage gains. Top assembly plant workers are to receive immediate 11% raises and will earn roughly $42 an hour when the contracts expire in April of 2028.
Under the agreements, the automakers also ended many of the multiple tiers of wages they had used to pay different workers. They also agreed in principle to bring new electric-vehicle battery plants into the national union contract. This provision will give the UAW an opportunity to unionize the EV battery plants plants, which will represent a rising share of industry jobs in the years ahead.
"I think this is a huge win for the UAW that they got all three contracts ratified," said Art Wheaton, director of labour studies at Cornell University. "It's lifting the boats of all or many autoworkers."
Three non-union, foreign automakers in the United States -- Honda, Toyota and Hyundai -- quickly responded to the UAW contract by raising wages for their factory workers. They did so after Fain said the UAW would mount an aggressive effort to unionize their plants. He also said the union would try to recruit workers at Tesla.
Foreign automakers have argued in the past that their workers earn about the same as UAW members, thereby negating the need for a union. They also have accused the UAW of forcing GM and the former Chrysler into bankruptcy in 2009 and of engaging in corruption after federal prosecutors broke up a wide-ranging bribery and embezzlement scandal starting in 2017.
But with Fain's election and the new contracts, the union has "cured or readjusted all of that rhetoric," Wheaton said.
While wages at nonunion factories may be nearly equal, he said, UAW workers receive far better health care and retirement benefits, which is likely to be attractive to workers at nonunion plants as they age.
Contracts with the auto companies should also lead to higher wages at auto-parts supply companies and in other industries, Wheaton said.
"The union's got way more power" because of the deals, said Mark McGill, a 67-year-old worker at Ford's assembly plant in Wayne, Michigan, where employees went on strike for the entire six weeks. "Look at everybody now. People want to unionize."
McGill, a 28-year Ford veteran who helps assemble Ford Bronco SUVs and Ranger pickup trucks, said he is pleased he'll be earning $42 an hour by the contract's end. He also is happy Fain's negotiators were able to persuade Ford to pay workers about $100 a day for the time they were on strike.
But under the settlement, new hires and temporary workers will receive much larger raises than longtime assembly plant workers, with some more than doubling their pay. That issue nearly sank the contract at GM. Wheaton noted that raising wages for the lowest-paid workers has been a focus of the union movement in the U.S. for the past year.
All three automakers reported millions in lost revenue from the strikes and said they would absorb at least some of the increased costs of the wage increases in a competitive market that makes raising prices difficult. John Lawler, Ford's chief financial officer, said its deal would raise labour costs by $850 to $900 per vehicle. All three companies said they already had cut other costs in preparation for the UAW settlements.
Michelle Krebs, an analyst at Cox Automotive, said a slowing U.S. auto market and already inflated prices that have made new vehicles unaffordable for many people will make it hard for companies to charge more.
Cox forecasters foresee flat U.S. auto sales next year. Slowing demand but rising factory output is likely to produce more discounts, Krebs said. In addition, auto loans on average are hovering around 10%, a rate that will further slow auto sales by raising monthly payments.
The union's success in securing significant wage gains could provide a political boost to President Joe Biden, who visited workers on a Detroit-area picket line and travelled to Belvidere, Illinois, Cornell's Wheaton said. There, the union won a commitment from Stellantis to reopen a shuttered factory and even add an EV battery plant.
Biden, the first president in memory to visit a union picket line, has portrayed himself as a champion of the working class who himself emerged from a blue-collar background in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The strikes, Wheaton noted, didn't hurt the economy yet resulted in higher wages for middle class workers whose votes Biden needs as he seeks a second term.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE AUTOS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why Canada votes with the minority on UN resolutions on Israel
Last week, Canada voted against the grain on a number of United Nations resolutions regarding Israel, Gaza and the West Bank. One expert outlines some of the possible reasons why, including "a strong lobby" and a decades-long trend.
Taylor Swift fan dies at Rio concert as fans complain about high temperatures and lack of water
A 23-year-old Taylor Swift fan died at the singer's Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro Friday night, according to a statement from the show's organizers in Brazil. Both fans and politicians reacted to the news with outrage.
Cheers! Bottle of Scotch whisky sells for a record US$2.7 million at auction
A bottle of Scotch whisky billed as 'the most sought-after' in the world sold Saturday for almost 2.2 million pounds (US$2.7 million), an auction record for a bottle of wine or spirits.
In death, one cancer patient helps to erase millions in medical debt
A New York City woman who died Sunday from cancer has raised enough money to erase millions of dollars in medical debt with a posthumous plea for help.
Fears of political violence are growing as the 2024 campaign heats up and conspiracy theories evolve
As the 2024 presidential campaign heats up, experts on extremism fear the threat of politically motivated violence will intensify.
Montreal's Olivier Rioux, world's tallest teen, signed to NCAA basketball team in Florida
Montreal’s Olivier Rioux, who holds the Guinness World Record for the tallest teenager on Earth, will be playing basketball with the Florida Gators for the 2024 season.
IBM, EU, Disney and others pull ads from Elon Musk's X as concerns about antisemitism fuel backlash
IBM said this week that it stopped advertising on X after a report said its ads were appearing alongside material praising Nazis -- a fresh setback as the platform formerly known as Twitter tries to win back big brands and their ad dollars, X's main source of revenue.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed on basic peace treaty principles, says Armenian PM
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been able to agree on the basic principles for a peace treaty but are still "speaking different diplomatic languages", Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Saturday, according to Russia's TASS news agency.
Scripted House of Commons speeches create 'false polarization' Speaker Fergus says
As House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus pushes on with his plans to try to improve parliamentary decorum, he's citing scripted speeches creating a 'false polarization' and a sense that MPs don't 'know each other' enough as contributing factors to the current state of debate. Fergus said one way he's going to try to combat these factors, is by inviting MPs to dinner.
Politics
-
Scripted House of Commons speeches create 'false polarization' Speaker Fergus says
As House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus pushes on with his plans to try to improve parliamentary decorum, he's citing scripted speeches creating a 'false polarization' and a sense that MPs don't 'know each other' enough as contributing factors to the current state of debate. Fergus said one way he's going to try to combat these factors, is by inviting MPs to dinner.
-
Former Israel prime minister Ehud Barak speaks on Gaza war: 'We have to finish it'
The conflict in the Middle East and tensions between western nations and China are on the agenda today at the Halifax International Security Forum.
-
NDP agree to help pass Liberal 'affordable housing and groceries' bill in exchange for amendments
With the parliamentary clock ticking down and the government yet to pass their 'affordable housing and groceries' bill—the first piece of federal legislation tabled in the fall sitting—the NDP have agreed to help the Liberals advance Bill C-56 in exchange for a series of amendments inspired by a similar bill from Leader Jagmeet Singh, CTV News has learned.
Health
-
In death, one cancer patient helps to erase millions in medical debt
A New York City woman who died Sunday from cancer has raised enough money to erase millions of dollars in medical debt with a posthumous plea for help.
-
New Canadian research points to link between scrolling and anxiety, depression in children
Research from Western University shows a link between screen time and anxiety and depression in children.
-
Three provinces report illnesses as cantaloupes recalled due to risk of salmonella
Several people are believed to have fallen ill from salmonella-contaminated cantaloupes, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said Friday.
Sci-Tech
-
SpaceX launched its giant new rocket but explosions end the second test flight
SpaceX launched its mega rocket Starship on Saturday, but lost the booster and then the spacecraft minutes into the test flight.
-
How to spot the lost NASA tool bag orbiting Earth
NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.
-
Russian court fines Google for failing to store personal data on its users
A Moscow court on Tuesday fined Google for failing to store personal data on its Russian users, the latest in a series of fines on the U.S. tech giant amid tensions between the Kremlin and the West over the fighting in Ukraine.
Entertainment
-
Taylor Swift fan dies at Rio concert as fans complain about high temperatures and lack of water
A 23-year-old Taylor Swift fan died at the singer's Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro Friday night, according to a statement from the show's organizers in Brazil. Both fans and politicians reacted to the news with outrage.
-
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and singer Cassie settle lawsuit alleging abuse 1 day after it was filed
A lawsuit by singer Cassie containing allegations of beatings and abuse by music producer Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been settled, the artists announced Friday, one day after the lawsuit was filed.
-
Rio's iconic Christ statue welcomes Taylor Swift with open arms thanks to Swifties and a priest
Welcome to Brazil, Taylor Swift, it's been waiting for you. As her sweep of Rio de Janeiro shows got underway this week, the pop superstar and her legions of devoted fans were greeted by the wide-open arms of the world's most-famous Christ statue, sporting a projected image of a Swift-inspired T-shirt.