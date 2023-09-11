BMW to build new electric Mini in England after U.K. government approves multimillion-pound investment
BMW announced plans Monday to transform its Mini factory in Oxford, England, to produce nothing but electric vehicles, protecting thousands of jobs at a site that has been making cars for more than 100 years.
The German automaker said it would invest 600 million pounds ($751 million) in the project, allowing the factory to begin making two new all-electric models in 2026 before moving completely to electric vehicle production four years later.
The commitment came after the U.K. government agreed to plow an undisclosed amount of taxpayer funding into the project.
BMW's plans are a vote of confidence in Britain's beleaguered auto industry, which is struggling to compete amid an industrywide shift to electric vehicles and the challenges created by the U.K.'s exit from the European Union's single market.
The company's decision also ensures the iconic Mini will continue to be made in the country where it was born as BMW aims to make the brand 100% electric by 2030.
"Today we are announcing the new generation of fully electric Minis are being built here in Oxford, and setting the path for the future of this site," Milan Nedeljkovic, the BMW Group board member in charge of production, said.
U.K. Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch declined to comment on reports that the government would invest 75 million pounds ($94 million) in the project. Releasing such information would complicate negotiations with other companies as the government seeks to attract investments in electric car production, she said.
The government has mandated that only zero-emission cars and vans may be sold in the U.K. by 2035.
"What I will say is that we do provide some subsidy, very light subsidy, in the auto industry because it faces so much difficulty, and some of that is regulatory," Badenoch told reporters in Oxford. "So if we're asking manufacturers to transition to net zero, that creates additional costs which make it a little bit harder, so we do have to factor that in."
One of the biggest hurdles facing Britain's auto industry is building factories to make the batteries needed to power the next generation of electric vehicles.
British car production slumped 40% from 2019 through 2022 as the industry was hit by Brexit and COVID-19, as well as post-pandemic computer chip shortages and the transition to electric vehicles, according to figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.
While output has rebounded this year as chip shortages eased, the trade group estimates annual production at about 840,500 vehicles, down from more than 1.3 million in 2019.
The Mini project is the latest boost for the U.K. auto industry, with vehicle makers announcing plans to invest more than 6 billion pounds ($7.5 billion) in Britain over the past two years.
BMW said it would make electric versions of the Mini Cooper three-door and the compact crossover Mini Aceman at the Oxford plant.
The investment ensures Britain will remain one of the manufacturing hubs for the Mini after previous announcements of projects in China and Germany.
British Motor Corp. began making the Mini in Oxford in 1959. The small, two-door car quickly became an icon of the Cool Britannia of the 1960s. It featured in the 1969 heist movie "The Italian Job" and its 2003 remake.
BMW acquired the brand in 1994 when it bought Rover Group, the successor to British Motor.
"Mini has always been aware of its history -- Oxford is and remains the heart of the brand," Stefanie Wurst, the head of the Mini brand, said.
MORE AUTOS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2,000 people believed dead in flooding in eastern Libya, official says
The head of one of Libya's rival governments said Monday that 2,000 people are feared dead in flooding that swept through the eastern parts of the north African nation.
Trudeau and Canadian delegation stranded in India for at least one more night as backup plans sought
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will remain in India for another night after the government of Canada’s plane was grounded shortly before the delegation’s departure from the G20 summit in New Delhi.
Indian prime minister scolds Trudeau over Sikh protests
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed strong concerns about protests in Canada against India to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi, according a statement by India.
Kim Jong Un's train to Russia: Luxurious, bulletproof and a daylong trip
Kim Jong Un's confirmed trip to Russia for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin has drawn attention to the traditional method of travel for North Korean leaders: luxury, armoured trains that have long been a part of the dynasty's lore and are symbols of its deep isolation.
'Freedom Convoy' lawyers attempt to block Ottawa residents from testifying at trial
The lawyers defending two of the most prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' protests are attempting to block nine Ottawa residents and business representatives from taking the stand.
Alberta premier asks ministers for 'full assessment' of E. coli outbreak in Calgary
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's asked her health minister, as well as her children and family services minister, to "do a full assessment" of an E. coli outbreak linked to Calgary daycares.
Canadian government won't rule out changing immigration targets to address housing challenges, Fraser says
Canada's housing minister says the federal government isn't ruling out changes to its ambitious immigration targets, but maintains the country should also focus on what it can do to increase housing supply when it comes to addressing current housing challenges.
Elon Musk confirms he and Grimes have had a third child—and their name is as unusual as you'd expect
Elon Musk has confirmed that he and former partner Grimes have a third child together—and their name is just as unusual as their siblings'. The child’s existence had been kept a secret until recently.
ANALYSIS | What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Politics
-
Trudeau and Canadian delegation stranded in India for at least one more night as backup plans sought
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will remain in India for another night after the government of Canada’s plane was grounded shortly before the delegation’s departure from the G20 summit in New Delhi.
-
'Freedom Convoy' lawyers attempt to block Ottawa residents from testifying at trial
The lawyers defending two of the most prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' protests are attempting to block nine Ottawa residents and business representatives from taking the stand.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS | What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Health
-
'One Chip Challenge' snacks recalled in Canada after reported adverse reactions
Paqui brand 'One Chip Challenge' snacks have been recalled in Canada due to reported 'adverse reactions.'
-
Suicide ideation is a problem in Canada. Here's why experts think it's more prevalent
There's a correlation between recent financial stresses and an increase in Canadians thinking about suicide, a report says, but many cannot afford mental health resources in order to get support.
-
Children's snorkel mask recalled by Health Canada
Health Canada has recalled certain children’s snorkel masks due to a suffocation hazard.
Sci-Tech
-
The search for Cyprus' missing goes high-tech as time weighs on loved ones waiting for closure
Cyprus' Committee on Missing Persons is testing the pulseEkko -- a deep ground penetrating radar -- to help locate the remains of hundreds of Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots who disappeared in the clashes during the 1960s and the 1974 Turkish invasion.
-
Artificial intelligence technology behind ChatGPT was built in Iowa - with a lot of water
The cost of building an artificial intelligence product like ChatGPT can be hard to measure. But one thing Microsoft-backed OpenAI needed for its technology was plenty of water, pulled from the watershed of the Raccoon and Des Moines rivers in central Iowa to cool a powerful supercomputer as it helped teach its AI systems how to mimic human writing.
-
The U.K. is rejoining the European Union's science research program as post-Brexit relations thaw
Britain is rejoining the European Union's $100 billion science-sharing program Horizon Europe, the two sides announced Thursday, more than two years after the country's membership became a casualty of Brexit.
Entertainment
-
Elon Musk confirms he and Grimes have had a third child—and their name is as unusual as you'd expect
Elon Musk has confirmed that he and former partner Grimes have a third child together—and their name is just as unusual as their siblings'. The child’s existence had been kept a secret until recently.
-
Bomb threat at Lil Nas X's TIFF premiere not targeted: Toronto police
A bomb threat at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)’s premiere of “Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero” briefly delayed the documentary’s screening on Saturday night.
-
Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison dies in Texas at age 59
Charlie Robison, the Texas singer-songwriter whose rootsy anthems made the country charts until he was forced to retire after complications from a medical procedure left him unable to sing, died on Sunday. He was 59.