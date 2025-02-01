ADVERTISEMENT

Nova Scotia

Why Nova Scotia MP Jaime Battiste dropped out of the Liberal leadership race

By The Canadian Press

Published

Liberal MP Jaime Battiste, then-candidate for the leadership of the Liberal Party of Canada, gives a thumbs up as he makes his way to his vehicle in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Liberal MP Jaime Battiste, then-candidate for the leadership of the Liberal Party of Canada, gives a thumbs up as he makes his way to his vehicle in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang